(Newser) – "No one has built homes for billionaires," developer Bruce Makowsky tells Bloomberg. Until now, apparently. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Makowsky has built and listed a $250 million mansion in Bel Air that—if it gets the asking price—would be the most expensive home ever sold in the US by tens of millions of dollars. Makowsky says the 38,000-square-foot home "reeks of quality" and is the next best thing to heaven. He estimates there are only 3,000 or so people in the world who can afford the home, which took four years to make, and the Los Angeles Times reports he's already spoken to half a dozen of them. Here are just a few of the features boasted by the house Makowsky calls "f---ing nuts":

12 bedrooms

21 bathrooms

Three kitchens

Five bars

Helipad complete with helicopter from Airwolf

280-degree views of Los Angeles

$30 million worth of fancy cars

Seven full-time staff members prepaid for two years

$200,000 wall of candy

James Bond-themed movie theater with 40 seats

Pool with swim-up bar and movie screen

130 art installations

Four-lane bowling alley

Fitness center

Spa and massage studio

A dozen motorcycles

Two wine cellars

30-foot TV that CNBC reports may be the biggest in any home

