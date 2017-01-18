This Could Be the Most Expensive Home in US It's listed for $250M By Michael Harthorne, Newser Staff Posted Jan 18, 2017 2:45 PM CST Updated Jan 19, 2017 1:00 AM CST 51 comments Comments This Could Be the Most Expensive Home in US This four-level, 38,000-square-foot home in Los Angeles is being listed for $250 million. It would be the most expensive home ever sold in the US. (The Hollywood Reporter) Back to story » (Newser) – "No one has built homes for billionaires," developer Bruce Makowsky tells Bloomberg. Until now, apparently. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Makowsky has built and listed a $250 million mansion in Bel Air that—if it gets the asking price—would be the most expensive home ever sold in the US by tens of millions of dollars. Makowsky says the 38,000-square-foot home "reeks of quality" and is the next best thing to heaven. He estimates there are only 3,000 or so people in the world who can afford the home, which took four years to make, and the Los Angeles Times reports he's already spoken to half a dozen of them. Here are just a few of the features boasted by the house Makowsky calls "f---ing nuts": 12 bedrooms 21 bathrooms Three kitchens Five bars Helipad complete with helicopter from Airwolf 280-degree views of Los Angeles $30 million worth of fancy cars Seven full-time staff members prepaid for two years $200,000 wall of candy James Bond-themed movie theater with 40 seats Pool with swim-up bar and movie screen 130 art installations Four-lane bowling alley Fitness center Spa and massage studio A dozen motorcycles Two wine cellars 30-foot TV that CNBC reports may be the biggest in any home Now all it needs is the world's most expensive bed. View 1 image My Take on This Story Report a story error Show results without voting | 3% Hilarious 8% Intriguing 6% Depressing 4% Brilliant 1% Scary 77% Ridiculous