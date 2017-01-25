In Hilarious Video, the Dutch Introduce Trump to Their Country

(Newser) – The Dutch: Making Satire Videos Great Again. A video by comedy show Zondag met Lubach introducing President Donald Trump to the Netherlands racked up more than a million hits in its first day online, the Telegraph reports. Since Trump made it clear in his inaugural speech that he intends to put America first, the narrator of the video—who does a spot-on Trump impression—has one small request: Put the Netherlands second? In order to sell Trump on the idea, he lists some of the country's best attributes. For example, the Afsluitdijk is right up Trump's alley: It's a massive wall that, in the narrator's view, "we built to protect us from all the water from Mexico." "This Dutch video on Trump has gone viral because, well, just watch it," urges Mashable.

Another choice line: "We've got Ponypark Slagharen, which has got to be the best ponypark in the world," the narrator says over footage of tourists romping with ponies at an amusement park. "It's true. They're the best ponies, they are. You can ride them, you can date them, you can grab 'em by the pony. It's fantastic." Adweek calls the video "hilarious," noting that the Netherlands itself isn't left unscathed by the satire. The narrator points out, for example, the country's Christmas "Black Pete" tradition, which, as the Washington Post explained last year, sees participants don blackface in order to portray Black Pete, a dark-skinned assistant to Saint Nicholas. "It's the most offensive, the most racist thing you've ever seen," the narrator says. "You'll love it. It's great."

