(Newser) – One of the most renowned hairstylists in Los Angeles was murdered on Monday by intruders who made their getaway in his Porsche, police say. Fabio Sementilli was stabbed several times and was found on his home's patio by his wife and daughter, CBS Los Angeles reports. Paramedics were called but the 49-year-old was bleeding profusely and died at the scene. Police say the Canadian-born hairstylist's 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera was missing from the scene and they believe it was stolen by two men who broke into the upscale Woodland Hills home and attacked Sementilli. Police aren't sure whether the murder was random or a targeted attack, the AP reports.

Sementilli gained international recognition during his 30 years as a hairstylist and also served as an exec at companies including Wella, the Los Angeles Daily News reports. He was "recognized as an exceptional stylist, educator, and visionary," Wella said in a statement that describes him as "an icon in the hairdressing industry." A post at Modern Salon says he was a VP of education for cosmetics company Coty, adding that he "mentored tens of thousands of hairdressers with a hands-on approach either on a one-to-one basis or on a grander scale."


