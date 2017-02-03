(Newser) – A Texas woman in charge of supervising bank tellers and monitoring cash in the bank's vaults spent a decade cooking the books. The Department of Justice reports that Jill Marie Myers, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to concealing the theft of $1.25 million in bank funds, which she stole at the rate of roughly $10,000 a month over the 10-year period.

One of Myers' duties was to verify the bank's US currency in its cash vaults at the end of every day and enter the amounts into the bank's general ledger. It wasn't until Dallas-based PlainsCapital Bank acquired the Edinburg branch of First National Bank in 2014 that the scheme, which dated back to June 2004, was discovered, reports the AP. She is scheduled to be sentenced in April and faces up to 30 years in federal prison, plus up to a $1 million fine in addition to paying restitution. (By contrast, a gambling-addicted banker got four years for his $46 million scam.)

