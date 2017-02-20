Couple's Pregnancy Reveal Features 452 Needles

(Newser) – After more than two years of failed attempts, a woman in Texas is finally pregnant, and her heartfelt Facebook post has gone viral with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. It took, as Lauren Walker writes, more than 953 days, 452 needles, two IVF rounds, multiple miscarriages, and thousands of tears, but she and her husband are expecting twins, Duke and Diana, in August. "The reason why we were waiting so long is that we were waiting for them," she says. It's been a rocky road. ABC News reports that the couple had spent around $30,000 on treatments in Houston by Christmas of 2014.

They gave it "one more shot" with their final embryo, but when her husband took the call from the fertility nurse two days before Christmas that year, his face said it all. "I let out this blood-curdling scream," Walker says. "I was completely broken." But they strived to keep their marriage intact, and after moving to the Woodlands in Texas in May 2016, they took out a $14,000 loan and began treatments again. They announced the pregnancy to family on Christmas, with the test wrapped in a bow. And Walker's Facebook post is a smash. "I wanted to show people not just how much we had been through, but to hopefully instill a sense of hope and comfort for anyone who is or has struggled to get pregnant,” she tells the Huffington Post. (Last week, a paraplegic's pregnancy announcement went viral.)

