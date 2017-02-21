(Newser) – A horrific coincidence, and a double tragedy for an Alabama family: A father on his way to work early Saturday was killed in a head-on crash with his own son, who was returning from a late night out. Police say bread deliveryman Jeff Brasher, 50, was killed around 4:10am when his Ford pickup collided with his 22-year-old son Austin's Chevy pickup, AL.com reports. One of the vehicles crossed into the wrong lane, according to police, who say alcohol is believed to have been a factor. (They didn't elaborate on that.) The crash happened nearly 20 miles away from the men's Fayette County home. Jeff Brasher was instantly killed and his son died in a hospital hours later.

Jeff Brasher was very close to his only son, relatives say. A joint funeral will be held for the men on Wednesday. Relatives tell People that Jeff Brasher wasn't a drinker, but Austin was, and a cousin says he "was coming home from partying when they crashed." Jeff Brasher's sister, Oak Grove High School principal Pam Dennis, says the "unexpected, unbelievable" tragedy came just five days after a collision with an 18-wheeler kiled two sibling students and critically injured their two sisters. "I've got to look for ways to impact others in a positive way," she tells AL.com. "Someone needs to hug their family member because of this."


