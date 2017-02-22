(Newser) – If you've ever used the term "on fleek," Kayla Lewis is hoping you'll see fit to pay her for it. Lewis, better known by her Vine moniker Peaches Monroee, was a teen who broke onto the internet scene in 2014 after supposedly being the first person to use the term "on fleek" to describe, loosely, something done to perfection (she used it to brag about her eyebrows in a Vine), per Newsweek. Now Lewis, who's also identified as Kayla Newman by some outlets, has set up a GoFundMe page to capitalize on her vocabulary win and crowdfund her way to launching a cosmetics and hair-care line, Mashable reports.

"Everyone has used the phrase/word but I haven't received any money behind it or recognition," she writes on the account's page, which had raised more than $8,400 toward her $100,000 goal as of Wednesday. The Verge notes that Lewis, now a nursing student in college, is accurate in how she describes the commandeering of her coinage, with major players such as Kim Kardashian and IHOP (yes, the pancake house) adopting the phrase into their own social media vernacular. Lewis wants to sure she's "getting the recognition and money I deserve," she writes on her fundraising page. (At least we've supposedly moved on from "amazeballs" and "that's what she said.")

