(Newser) – It's not often an obituary needs a NSFW warning, but not everyone is Jean Oddi, who died Monday in Ohio at the age of 91. Casey Clark tells the Columbus Dispatch that her mom, known as the "Queen of Sass," was "unafraid to offend" and "always got the first and the last word." That comes through in Oddi's obituary, written in her voice by Clark and Clark's daughter, Melissa Falter. Oddi, via Clark and Falter, brags of her "doctorate in Bitchology" and says it's "no surprise" people called her "The Queen." Her obituary also includes advice, such as "the middle finger is sign language" and a suggestion to seek out Clark if "you're looking for random crap" she used to own.

Clark tells the Dispatch her mom was a true original. When she was 16, Oddi called up three men and said she would marry the one who got there the fastest. She followed through on that bold promise. Later, she took her new boyfriend to her husband's parents' house to pick up the money her husband was sending home from the war. And there are plenty more stories where that came from. It only makes sense then that Oddi's obituary took up a full column in the Dispatch—costing Clark and Falter a cool $1,250. Oddi's funeral service was to include Krispy Kreme doughnuts, pizza, White Castle burgers, and liquor. Says Falter to ABC News: "She's probably saying, 'See I told you I was funny and everybody loved me!'" (This family destroyed an "evil" man in a totally brutal obituary.)

