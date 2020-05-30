With Storms Rolling In, Astronauts Suit Up

(Newser) – Despite more storms in the forecast, two NASA astronauts climbed into their capsule Saturday for a second attempt at a history-making ride into orbit aboard a rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company, the AP reports. With the flight already delayed three days by bad weather, forecasters put the odds of acceptable conditions at 50-50 for the 3:22pm liftoff of the 270-foot Falcon 9 in what would be the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private company. Their destination: the International Space Station, 250 miles above Earth. It would also be NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from US soil in nearly a decade.

NASA officials and others held out hope the mission would be a morale-booster amid the gloom of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 360,000 people worldwide, including more than 100,000 Americans. Veteran astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken pulled on their angular, white-and-black spacesuits with help from technicians wearing masks, gloves, and black hoods that made them look like ninjas. Before setting out for the launch pad in a gull-wing Tesla SUV—another Musk product—Behnken pantomimed a hug of his 6-year-old son, Theo, and said: "Are you going to listen to Mommy and make her life easy?" Hurley blew kisses to his 10-year-old son and wife.