He Hoisted Young Stars to Fame, Sometimes Regretted It

Joel Schumacher, the eclectic and brazen filmmaker who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in St. Elmo's Fire and steering the Batman franchise into its most baroque territory in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, has died. He was 80. A representative for Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday in New York after a yearlong battle with cancer, the AP reports. A native New Yorker, Schumacher was first a sensation in the fashion world after attending Parsons School of Design and decorating Henri Bendel's windows. His entry to film came first as a costume designer. Schumacher dressed a pair of Woody Allen movies in the 1970s: Interiors and Sleeper. He also penned the screenplays to a pair of musicals: The Wiz and Sparkle. As a director, he established himself as a filmmaker of great flair, if not often good reviews, in a string of mainstream films in the '80s and '90s.

To the frequent frustration of critics but the delight of audiences, Schumacher favored entertainment over tastefulness—including those infamous sensual Batman and Robin suits with visible nipples—and he did so proudly. “A movie that's in a movie theater that runs at 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 and there's no one in the audience when that movie runs—what's the point?" Schumacher once told Charlie Rose. He followed up St. Elmo's Fire, his first hit, with 1987's The Lost Boys, with Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, and Corey Feldman, then Flatliners and a pair of John Grisham adaptations: The Client and A Time to Kill. Falling Down, with Michael Douglas as a Los Angeles man whose anger from minute every-day interactions steadily builds in violence, was maybe his most critically acclaimed film. Following the Batman flicks, Schumacher turned to lower-budget thrillers, including 8mm, Flawless, and Phone Booth. And in 2004, he took on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera. (He sometimes regretted hoisting fame on his young stars.)