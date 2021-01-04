(Newser) – Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in A View to a Kill, appeared in the final season of TV's Charlie’s Angels, and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom That ’70s Show, has died in Los Angeles at age 65, per the AP. Roberts' death Sunday was announced by publicist Mike Pingel. She collapsed in her home and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. No cause of death was given, but Pingel said it was not due to COVID-19. One of her highest profile roles was playing geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985's A View to a Kill, where she held a gun on Bond after tricking him into thinking she was in a shower. The character later joined him to stop bad guys on an airship over San Francisco.

story continues below

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Tanya. She was a very lovely person," Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli wrote in tribute. Roberts also appeared in such fantasy adventure films as The Beastmaster and Hearts and Armour. She replaced Shelly Hack in Charlie’s Angels, joining Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd as third Angel Julie. She also played comic book heroine Sheena—a female version of the Tarzan story—in a 1984 film. A new generation of fans saw her on That '70s Show, playing Midge, mother to Laura Prepon’s character Donna. On Twitter, Topher Grace, one of the the show’s stars, called Roberts “truly a delightful person to work with.” He added: “I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn’t have been kinder. We’ll miss you Midge.” (Read more obituary stories.)

