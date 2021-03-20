Rare Porcelain Bowl Sells for $722K at Auction

(Newser) – An exceptionally rare 15th century porcelain bowl made in China that somehow turned up at a Connecticut yard sale and sold for just $35 was auctioned off Wednesday for nearly $722,000, the AP reports. The small white bowl adorned with cobalt blue paintings of flowers and other designs—one of only seven such bowls known to exist in the world—was among a variety of Chinese works of art sold by Sotheby's as part of its Asia Week events. The names of the seller and buyer were not disclosed. Sotheby's had estimated the value of the artifact at $300,000 to $500,000. Wednesday’s auction included 15 bids, starting at $200,000 from someone online and ending at $580,000 from another person bidding by phone. The official purchase price, which included various fees, was $721,800.

story continues below

An antiques enthusiast came across the Ming Dynasty-era piece when browsing a yard sale in the New Haven area last year. The buyer later emailed information and photos to Sotheby's asking for an evaluation. “Today’s result for this exceptionally rare floral bowl, dating to the 15th century, epitomizes the incredible, once in a lifetime discovery stories that we dream about as specialists in the Chinese Art field," Angela McAteer, head of Sotheby’s Chinese Works of Art Department, said in a statement. How the bowl ended up at a Connecticut yard sale remains a mystery. McAteer said it’s possible it was passed down through generations of the same family who did not know how unique it was.