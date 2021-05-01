(Newser) – More than 400 people have been charged with federal crimes in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol—but prison time may be another story. With new defendants still flooding into DC's federal court, the Justice Department is under pressure to quickly resolve the least serious of cases. While defendants charged with crimes such as conspiracy and assaulting officers during the insurrection could be looking at hefty sentences, some members of the mob who weren't caught joining in the violence or destruction could see little to no time behind bars, per the AP. "The people who were just there for the ride and somewhat clueless ... most of them they probably will not get prison time," says Rachel Barkow, a professor at the New York University School of Law. "Having a misdemeanor on their record, going through all this is probably a pretty big wake-up call for most of the folks." It's also a formidable task for lawyers and judges alike to determine the appropriate punishment to seek and hand down.

story continues below

Many defendants had steady jobs and no criminal records, factors typically rewarded with leniency in the criminal justice system. Of the more than 400 federal defendants so far, at least 100 are facing only lower-level crimes such as disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area, which don't typically result in time behind bars for first-time offenders. Hundreds more were also charged with more serious offenses—like conspiracy, assault, or obstruction of an official proceeding—that carry hefty prison time of years behind bars, but theses defendants may take pleas that would wipe those charges from their cases. If prosecutors seek stiff sentences for the lowest-level defendants, they'll be juggling hundreds of cases going to trial instead of focusing on the major offenders, Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson notes. "If there's any pressure on the [DOJ], it's to deal with these cases in a way so that you never have to see them again," she says.