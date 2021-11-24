Kroenke, NFL Agree to $790M Settlement With St. Louis

(Newser) – The long-running dispute over the Rams' move from St. Louis back to Los Angeles has been settled with a check. St. Louis, St. Louis County, and the stadium authority agreed to a figure of $790 million, to be paid by an unrevealed combination of owner Stan Kroenke, the league, and other team owners, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The deal, signed Wednesday, allows Kroenke to avoid testifying in a civil trial in St. Louis in January, just before he hosts the Super Bowl at the Rams' stadium in California, per the Los Angeles Times.

Analysts had predicted a figure over $1 billion and possibly an expansion franchise for St. Louis, per KSDK. But a statement from the St. Louis mayor and St. Louis County executive said the settlement provides money quickly for the communities while avoiding an uncertain outcome in court. The announcement said the money has not yet been allocated; attorneys fees will take 35% of it. The lawsuit was filed in 2017, claiming that the Rams and Kroenke broke the league's NFL's relocation guidelines and did not operate in good faith before moving. The suit said the St. Louis region lost millions of dollars in amusement, ticket, and earnings tax revenue as a result.

St. Louis also said millions was spent to plan a new stadium in an effort to keep the Rams. With everything added in, damages could have surpassed $4 billion, per the Times. The Rams franchise was valued just before the move at $1.45 billion; last year, it was valued at $4.8 billion. In persuading other team owners to allow the move, Kroenke had signed an indemnification agreement requiring him to pay all costs in fighting any future challenge to his decision. The Rams moved from Los Angeles to St. Louis in 1995 and moved back in 2016. (Read more St. Louis Rams stories.)