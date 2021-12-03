Michigan Parents of Suspected School Shooter Are Charged

(Newser) – This week's deadly school shooting in Michigan has just resulted in charges against two more people—the parents of the suspected shooter. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald on Friday charged Jennifer and James Crumbley with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, reports ClickonDetroit.com. “The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,” McDonald said on Thursday, offering a hint of the charges to come, per the AP. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of killing four students and injuring seven other people at Oxford High School near Detroit on Tuesday. He has been charged as an adult.

Authorities say Ethan Crumbley used a semi-automatic handgun that had recently been purchased by his father. The gun “seems to have been just freely available" to the teenager, said McDonald. While Michigan does not have a law requiring parents to keep guns locked away from their children, McDonald added: “All I can say at this point is those actions on mom and dad’s behalf go far beyond negligence." The parents are not cooperating with investigators, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, per the Washington Post. Both had been summoned to the school the morning of the shooting for a hearing about their son's behavior. Ethan Crumbley also was at that meeting, and he allegedly began his shooting spree less than three hours later. (Read more school shooting stories.)