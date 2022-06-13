Vandals Mar Yosemite Trail

Rangers ask for help, saying spray-painting was done May 20
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 13, 2022 4:41 PM CDT
A National Park Service photo released Sunday shows a hiker on a graffiti-covered trail in Yosemite National Park in California.   (National Park Service via AP)

(Newser) – Vandals last month used spray paint to draw on more than 30 sites at California's Yosemite National Park, officials say. Park officials are asking anyone who was on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on May 20 and who saw people carrying cans of spray paint and tagging the area to contact the National Park Service, the AP reports. Vandals used white and blue spray paint to draw on boulders and other sites along the Yosemite Falls Trail, park officials said in a Facebook post Sunday.

At approximately 8:15pm on May 20, park rangers received multiple reports of vandalism along the trail. When rangers assessed the damage the next day, they found more than two dozen places where graffiti had been spray-painted, officials said. Photos posted on social media show rocks tagged with the word "Fresno" and other illegible writings. The smallest graffiti measured 1 foot by 1 foot, but most were 3 feet by 3 feet, and a few were larger than 8 by 8, officials said.

