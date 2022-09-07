Shark Kills American Cruise Passenger

(Newser) – A shark attacked and killed a US cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas on Tuesday, authorities say. The incident involved a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania and occurred at a popular snorkeling spot near Green Cay in the northern Bahamas, police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told the AP. "It’s unfortunate," she said. Skippings said the woman’s family identified it as a bull shark. She said the woman was snorkeling with five to seven relatives when she was attacked, NBC Philadelphia reports.

The woman and her family were passengers on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas and they booked the snorkeling while visiting New Providence for the day, reports Reuters. The ship left Florida on Sunday for a seven-day cruise. The attack happened about half a mile west of Rose Island, where a 21-year-old California woman was killed in an attack involving three sharks in 2019. The majority of reported shark attacks in the Caribbean have occurred in the Bahamas, with at least 32 reported since 1749, according to the Florida-based International Shark Attack File.

Michael Heithaus, a marine biologist at Florida International University in Miami, tells the AP that the relatively high number of attacks in the Bahamas is likely linked to the fact that there are a lot of people in the water in that area and that it has a robust marine ecosystem. He says the Bahamas has a variety of shark species, the majority of which do not pay attention to people, except for bull sharks and tiger sharks. "They get to very large sizes, and they eat big prey," Heithaus says. (Last month, a 10-year-old boy used a pool noodle to stay afloat after a shark attack in the Florida Keys.)