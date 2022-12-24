Teenager Shot to Death in Mall

A teenager was killed during a shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the largest shopping center in the nation racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victim was a 19-year-old man. A bystander's jacket was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting at the mall's Nordstrom store. There appeared to be an altercation between two groups, and at one point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, the chief said. The entire confrontation lasted about 30 seconds, the AP reports.

Hodges urged the gunman and the others involved in the fight to turn themselves into police. "We are going to catch you, we are going to lock you up and you are going to get an orange jumpsuit," he said. Hodges also warned people against aiding the suspects in avoiding arrest. "If anybody helps these people—I mean so much as buy them a Happy Meal, give them a ride," the visibly upset chief said, "we're going to lock you up with them." Police did not identify the man who was killed, but Hodges said he and Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse spoke to the victim's relatives on Friday night. The mall bans guns on the premises, but shoppers have generally not been required to pass through metal detectors. The mall said in October it was testing a "weapons detection system" at one entrance.

A nearby city police officer—one of 16 stationed at the mall Friday—heard the gunshots around 7:50pm and attempted lifesaving measures. The lockdown lasted about an hour before the mall sent shoppers outside. Videos on social media show shoppers hiding in stores, and an announcement in the mall warned people to seek shelter. Jenny Hefty of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and her 16-year-old daughter had just gotten off the escalator in front of Nordstrom when people started running toward them, screaming. Retailers shut their doors, and her husband told them to run as armed guards rushed toward Nordstrom. The trio raced to their hotel in the mall complex and frantically tried to reach the couple's 18-year-old daughter, 21-year-old son, and their friends on their cellphones. They had been shut inside stores or whisked to safer spots as the mall locked down. (Read more Mall of America stories.)