Susan Boyle Makes Triumphant Return to BGT After Stroke

Susan Boyle returned to the Britain's Got Talent stage Sunday, 14 years after she wowed judge Simon Cowell and a whole lot of others with her rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream." On the reality competition's 16th season finale, she performed the song again, this time with the West End cast of Les Miserables. The Scottish singer then explained the moment was especially poignant for her because last year, in April, she suffered a stroke and lost her ability to speak, USA Today reports. "I fought like crazy to get back on stage and I have done it," Boyle, 62, said.

"Susan, we owe you so much and I knew you weren’t well, but if anyone was going to come back you were going to come back because it wouldn’t be the same without you," Cowell told her, per People. Boyle opened up more about the stroke on Instagram, writing, "For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, 'I Dreamed A Dream.'" (Read more Susan Boyle stories.)