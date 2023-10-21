After Hit Film, Visitors Line Up to See Atomic Site

Visitors lined up Saturday to tour the southern New Mexico site where the world's first atomic bomb was detonated in what officials believe could be a record turnout amid ongoing fanfare surrounding the blockbuster film Oppenheimer. Thousands of visitors are expected at the Trinity Site, a designated National Historic Landmark that's usually closed to the public because of its proximity to the impact zone for missiles fired at White Sands Missile Range. But twice a year, in April and October, the site opens to spectators. No attendance numbers were immediately available at midnight Saturday. A video posted on social media showed at least 70 vehicles lined up to enter the site, the AP reports.

White Sands officials warned online that the wait to enter the gates could be as long as two hours. No more than 5,000 visitors were expected to make it within the window between 8am and 2pm. Visitors also are being warned to come prepared as Trinity Site is in a remote area with limited Wi-Fi and no cellphone service or restrooms. Oppenheimer, the retelling of the work of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the top-secret Manhattan Project during World War II, was a summer box office smash. Scientists and military officials established a secret city in Los Alamos during the 1940s and tested their work at the Trinity Site some 200 miles away.

While the lore surrounding the atomic bomb has become pop culture fodder, it was part of a painful reality for residents who lived downwind of Trinity Site. The Tularosa Basin Downwinders planned to protest outside the gates to remind visitors about a side of history they say the movie failed to acknowledge. The group says the federal government never warned residents about the testing. Radioactive ash contaminated soil and water. Rates of infant mortality, cancer, and other illnesses increased. There are younger generations dealing with health issues now, advocates say. The Oppenheimer notoriety has been embraced in Los Alamos, more than 200 miles north of the Tularosa Basin, per the AP. About 200 residents, many of them Los Alamos National Laboratory employees, were extras in the film, and the city hosted an Oppenheimer Festival in July.