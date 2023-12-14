'Miracle' Rescue of Woman, 72, 4 Days After Her Car Went Into Ravine

Penny Kay Clark's family reported the 72-year-old missing on December 5 after she vanished "without a trace," Fox News reports. Four days later, she was miraculously found alive, her car having gone over the side of the road and down a ravine in Idaho. Two men camping in the area spotted the wreck of Clark's Chevy Equinox about 200 feet down the ravine on the morning of December 9, and, knowing Clark and her Equinox had been reported missing, they contacted police. Deputies arrived and peered over the canyon rim using binoculars, eventually spotting Clark in the ravine about 40 feet below her vehicle, USA Today reports.

Within about 90 minutes, members of Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue reached Clark, who was conscious and alert; she was stabilized and carried for about two hours to a waiting helicopter and paramedics. She was flown to a hospital from there. Details about her injuries have not been revealed, but the Canyon County sheriff says he's hopeful she'll fully recover. "This is frankly one of the most miraculous incidents that I can recall in all my years in law enforcement and it's a true testament to the strength and fortitude of Penny Clark," he said. She had gone out to run errands before she went missing, and the medics who evaluated her believed she'd likely gone into the ravine the day she was reported missing, and had survived despite temperatures dropping to 24 degrees Fahrenheit the night before she was found. (Read more uplifting news stories.)