In Show-Stopping Performance, Celine Dion Closes Ceremony

Celine Dion returned to the stage on Friday, and it wasn't just any stage. The Canadian singer, who has not been performing while dealing with a health issue, delivered a powerful performance of Edith Piaf's "Hymne à l'amour" ("Hymn to Love") in Paris. She sang at the lit Eiffel Tower and below the Olympic rings, wearing a gown with thousands of pearls, accompanied by only a pianist. The performance was the finale of the roughly four-hour opening ceremony for the Olympics and her first since announcing she's being treated for stiff-person syndrome, per the Hollywood Reporter.
Dion had hinted at the appearance in April, per the Washington Post, by saying, "My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again." On Friday, she reached all the high notes her fans expect her to hit, per the Reporter. A Vulture post on X said, "And so the Olympic torch floats away as Celine Dion sings on the Eiffel Tower—one of the most purely beautiful moments imaginable?" A French public broadcast service posted a video of the moment here. (More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.)