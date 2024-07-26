In Show-Stopping Performance, Celine Dion Closes Ceremony

Singer returns to stage for first time since revealing health struggle
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2024 5:40 PM CDT
Celine Dion Returns to Stage for an Olympics Moment
This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday.   (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

Celine Dion returned to the stage on Friday, and it wasn't just any stage. The Canadian singer, who has not been performing while dealing with a health issue, delivered a powerful performance of Edith Piaf's "Hymne à l'amour" ("Hymn to Love") in Paris. She sang at the lit Eiffel Tower and below the Olympic rings, wearing a gown with thousands of pearls, accompanied by only a pianist. The performance was the finale of the roughly four-hour opening ceremony for the Olympics and her first since announcing she's being treated for stiff-person syndrome, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Dion had hinted at the appearance in April, per the Washington Post, by saying, "My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again." On Friday, she reached all the high notes her fans expect her to hit, per the Reporter. A Vulture post on X said, "And so the Olympic torch floats away as Celine Dion sings on the Eiffel Tower—one of the most purely beautiful moments imaginable?" A French public broadcast service posted a video of the moment here. (More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.)

