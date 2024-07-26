In Show-Stopping Performance, Celine Dion Closes Ceremony

Celine Dion returned to the stage on Friday, and it wasn't just any stage. The Canadian singer, who has not been performing while dealing with a health issue, delivered a powerful performance of Edith Piaf's "Hymne à l'amour" ("Hymn to Love") in Paris. She sang at the lit Eiffel Tower and below the Olympic rings, wearing a gown with thousands of pearls, accompanied by only a pianist. The performance was the finale of the roughly four-hour opening ceremony for the Olympics and her first since announcing she's being treated for stiff-person syndrome, per the Hollywood Reporter.