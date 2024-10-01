When Hostages Return Home, the Tax Man Greets Them

The thing about being held hostage in a foreign land is that it's challenging to pay your taxes. You know who doesn't care about that inconvenience? The IRS. As Democratic Sen. Chris Coons writes in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, American journalist Jason Rezaian got hit with back taxes and late penalties totaling thousands of dollars upon his release from Iran after 544 days, and he's not alone. The agency said it didn't have the authority to bend the rules. In his essay, Coons makes the case for Congress to permanently bend them.