SodaStream Ex-CEO Offers $100K to Any Gazan Who Returns an Israeli Hostage

The former CEO of SodaStream has an offer for Gazans: Anyone who returns a living Israeli hostage will get $100,000 from him. In a social media video directed to people living in the Gaza Strip, Daniel Birnbaum addressed "the good people in Gaza," the Jerusalem Post reports. He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently offered "free passage and immunity" to anyone who returns a hostage to Israel, then explained, "I would like to add to that a financial reward—anyone who delivers from Gaza a living Israeli prisoner will receive $100,000."

He said the money would be paid "by either cash or by Bitcoin, as you prefer," but that the offer expires at midnight Wednesday. "This was a terrible year. It's time to wrap things up. It's time to move on," he said, per Fox Business. "It's time for you to take control of your life, to build a future for yourself, for your family, and for your community." He asked anyone planning to take advantage of the offer to contact him via Telegram or WhatsApp, "in confidence, and I'll make the appropriate connections to assure your free passage and reward money." Of the 101 hostages who are still being held by Hamas, dozens are presumed dead. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)