After Meghan Markle's Return to Instagram, Another Surprise

In what will perhaps not come as a shock to anyone, the Duchess of Sussex quickly followed up her return to Instagram with an announcement: She's also returning to Netflix. The second post to Meghan Markle's new Instagram account is a trailer for With Love, Meghan, a lifestyle series premiering on the streaming service January 15 with eight 30-minute episodes, the BBC reports. Markle deleted her personal Instagram account in 2018 after her romance with Prince Harry got more serious, and she's long decried social media culture, noting once that in 2019 she was supposedly "the most trolled person in the entire world," Deadline reports.

But she's already launched a lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which is apparently going to sell fancy jam and other products, and now comes a lifestyle television show. The trailer shows Markle cooking, gardening, hanging out with friends (and her dog and her husband), and even beekeeping. Some of the high-profile guests who make cameos in the trailer include Mindy Kaling and Markle's Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer. "We're not in the pursuit of perfection, we're in the pursuit of joy," Markle says in a voiceover. "Love is in the details." The Sussexes made Harry & Meghan for Netflix in 2022, and it became the platform's most-watched documentary premiere, but their docuseries on polo that premiered last month didn't do very well, People reports. (More Meghan Markle stories.)