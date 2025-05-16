GOP Members Sideline Trump's Tax, Immigration Bill

A Republican revolt on the House Budget Committee prevented President Trump's tax and immigration package from reaching the floor on Friday, setting off a flurry of attempts by GOP leaders to quell the rebellion so the legislation can pass before the Memorial Day recess. The committee vote is a defeat for Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump, who earlier in the day had posted on social media a demand that the "grandstanders" get behind the legislation that Republicans named the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," the Washington Post reports. Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, on the other hand, called the bill "one big, beautiful betrayal," per the AP .

The five GOP members who stopped the process want larger tax cuts than those in the bill. It has tax cuts worth trillions of dollars and allocates hundreds of billions of dollars for immigration enforcment and defense spending. All told, it would tack more than $2.5 trillion onto the national debt already at $36.2 trillion. "This bill falls profoundly short; it does not do what we say it does with respect to deficits," Republican Chip Roy said before the vote, per the New York Times. "Deficits will go up in the first half of the 10-year budget window, and we all know it's true, and we shouldn't do that. We shouldn't say that we're doing something we're not doing."

Every Democrat on the committee voted no, along with Republicans Roy, Ralph Norman, Josh Brecheen, Andrew Clyde, and Lloyd Smucker. The vote was 16-21. There was an announcement that the committee will meet again Sunday night to reconsider, though Smucker, the chairman, told members they could leave town for their districts. He also said he switched his vote to no for procedural reasons in anticipation of a deal. Johnson is trying to get the package passed before the holiday weekend. (More House Republicans stories.)