Press Group: New Pentagon Restrictions a 'Direct Attack'

The Pentagon has tightened access for journalists, with new rules requiring official escorts for credentialed reporters in most areas of the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the change on Friday, saying it's meant to better protect classified intelligence and operational security, per Reuters . Journalists won't be allowed in Hegseth's own office without his OK and an escort, or in the offices of senior military leadership, such as Gen. Dan Caine, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. That office in the past has "traditionally maintained a good relationship with the press," per the AP .

The escort for at least Hegseth's office would apparently be Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, reports Military.com. The Department of Defense stated it remains "committed to transparency" but must also prevent the "unauthorized disclosure" of sensitive information that could endanger service members. The Pentagon Press Association criticized the order as a "direct attack on the freedom of the press," noting that journalists have had access to nonsecured areas of the Pentagon for decades without incident. The group pointed out that increased security measures have generally not affected press access under past Republican or Democratic administrations, even after significant events such as the 9/11 attacks.

The move comes amid a broader crackdown on leaks under President Trump. Since his return to office in January, the Pentagon has investigated leaks, placed three officials on leave, and changed which media outlets are allowed office space within the building. Established organizations like the New York Times and CNN have lost ongoing access, with the Pentagon rotating in outlets more supportive of the Trump administration.

Other leak investigations have included polygraph tests, with reports that Homeland Security officials may face termination for refusing them. Hegseth's memo also directs the press corps to accept responsibility for protecting sensitive information, as well as says that the DOD will be providing new credentials to more visibly ID journalists. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)