Palestinians Return as Israelis Cheer Hostage Deal

The Gaza ceasefire held in its second day as tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to their neighborhoods Saturday and Israelis cheered the pending release of remaining hostages. "Gaza is completely destroyed. I have no idea where we should live or where to go," said Mahmoud al-Shandoghli in Gaza City as bulldozers clawed through the wreckage of two years of war. A boy climbed a shattered building to raise the Palestinian flag. Israelis applauded President Trump, and some booed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the AP reports, as US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner addressed a weekly rally in Tel Aviv that many hoped would be the last.