Penn State Abruptly Ousts Football Coach, Owes Him $50M

Penn State has fired football coach James Franklin just nine months after he led the Nittany Lions to a College Football Playoff appearance, and the school will pay nearly $50 million to buy out the remainder of his contract. Franklin's dismissal, which NBC News refers to as "quite stunning even in the chaotic world of college football," comes after a midseason collapse, in which a 3-0 start and No. 3 national ranking quickly unraveled into three straight losses, including two upsets by double-digit underdogs. "We hold our athletics programs to the highest of standards, and we believe this is the right moment for new leadership," said Athletic Director Pat Kraft, while crediting Franklin with rebuilding Penn State into a national contender. He is owed $49.7 million on his contract for being fired without cause, USA Today reports.