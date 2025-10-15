IDF: Of 8 Remains We've Received, One Wasn't a Hostage

A body returned to Israel by Hamas under President Trump's ceasefire deal is not that of any known hostage, the Israeli military said Wednesday. The IDF said forensic tests confirmed the body delivered Tuesday does not match any of the 28 hostages believed to have died in Gaza. The bodies of three hostages—Tamir Nimrodi, Eitan Levy, and Uriel Baruch—were, however, identified among those returned this week. In total, seven of the 28 deceased hostages' remains have been sent back since Monday, according to the Hostages Families Forum. NBC News reports Hamas hasn't responded to the IDF's statement regarding the unidentified body.