Patel Celebrates Hockey Gold, and a Left-Right Split Emerges

Anyone looking for an example of the nation's polarized politics might look no further than FBI chief Kash Patel's celebration of Team USA's hockey gold medal. The left is calling him out as a hypocrite who wasted taxpayer dollars on a trip to Italy, while the right is wondering why on earth he's taking flak for celebrating a huge American win. Coverage:

Patel, a big hockey fan who plays himself, not only attended the game but visited the locker room afterward, where he took part in the celebration with players, reports the AP. Behold videos here and here. The trip: Patel aides defended the overseas trip in advance, saying the main purpose was for him to attend long-planned security meetings with his European counterparts, reports the New York Times. FBI directors use government aircraft for their flights because of their need to maintain 24-hour access to secure communications equipment, notes the Times.