Patel Celebrates Hockey Gold, and a Left-Right Split Emerges

FBI chief's locker-room celebration in Italy brings out critics and defenders
Posted Feb 23, 2026 11:19 AM CST
Patel Celebrates Hockey Gold, and a Left-Right Split Emerges
FBI director Kash Patel.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

Anyone looking for an example of the nation's polarized politics might look no further than FBI chief Kash Patel's celebration of Team USA's hockey gold medal. The left is calling him out as a hypocrite who wasted taxpayer dollars on a trip to Italy, while the right is wondering why on earth he's taking flak for celebrating a huge American win. Coverage:

  • Locker room: Patel, a big hockey fan who plays himself, not only attended the game but visited the locker room afterward, where he took part in the celebration with players, reports the AP. Behold videos here and here.
  • The trip: Patel aides defended the overseas trip in advance, saying the main purpose was for him to attend long-planned security meetings with his European counterparts, reports the New York Times. FBI directors use government aircraft for their flights because of their need to maintain 24-hour access to secure communications equipment, notes the Times.

  • Critics: As the celebratory photos surfaced, critics were quick to point out that Patel once blasted previous FBI chief Christopher Wray for taking personal trips on the government dime, notes HuffPost. They're also pointing out that it's a particularly busy time for the agency. Patel also has come under previous criticism for personal flights while FBI director.
  • His defense: Patel addressed the criticism on social media: "For the very concerned media—yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys," he wrote.
  • Left vs. right: Conservative sites including Gateway Pundit and Twitchy mocked the left for getting angry about all this. "God forbid someone have pride in their country and support the Olympics," reads one of the tweets rounded up by the latter outlet. On the left, meanwhile, the headline in the Daily Beast, reads, "Keystone Kash Gives Bizarre Excuse for Boozy Olympic Partying," referring to his online post.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X