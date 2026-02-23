US Women's Hockey Team Turns Down Trump's Invite

The US women's hockey team has turned down a trip to Washington. On Monday, the Olympic gold medalists declined President Trump's invitation to attend his State of the Union address on Tuesday, citing school and work obligations now that the Games are over, a USA Hockey spokesperson said. The players "deeply appreciate" the recognition and were "honored to be included," the spokesperson added.

Trump had extended the invite after joking with the US men's team—also fresh off a gold-medal win over Canada—that he'd risk impeachment if he brought only them and not the women, NBC News reports.