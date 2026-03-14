You Can Finally Trust Your Lawn to a Robot

It may be about time for you to offload a sweaty Saturday chore: mowing your lawn. Writing for Quartz, Chris Morris argues that robot mowers' time has come, thanks to navigation and mapping technology advances that are morphing "what was once a niche gadget into something closer to a practical household tool." Gone are the requirements to install guide wire, as well as the fears that the robots will get bogged down or chew divots into the lawn. There are a growing number of worthy models to choose from, but Morris spotlights Segway's Navimow X4 Series. The mower is nearly three feet long and two feet wide, which enables a 17-inch cutting deck; an all-wheel drive system allows it to handle lawns that slope as much as 40 degrees.