It's Getting Harder to Fix Errors on Credit Scores

A ProPublica investigation finds that it's becoming more difficult for people to correct legitimate errors on their credit reports, a problem that can affect loans, housing, and even jobs. The investigation found that two of the three major credit bureaus, Experian and TransUnion, have sharply reduced the number of consumer complaints they resolve in the customer's favor. In 2024, Experian sided with consumers in nearly 20% of complaints filed through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, but by last year that rate had fallen to under 1%. TransUnion's rate also dropped steeply. The third bureau, Equifax, did not show the same decline.

One big factor, the story suggests, is that the Trump administration has "drastically curtailed" the work of the CFPB, the federal agency that has long acted as a middleman when consumers dispute errors. New leader Russell Vought is pushing for mass layoffs, and the agency has frozen investigations and dropped enforcement actions. Without the threat of regulatory action, consumer advocates say credit bureaus have less incentive to investigate disputes thoroughly. Since early 2025, more than 2.7 million credit-reporting complaints submitted to the CFPB have gone without relief.

Credit bureaus say the situation is more complicated. They argue that many complaints come from credit-repair companies or bots attempting to remove accurate negative information. Still, critics say legitimate complaints are being swept aside, and consumers are increasingly forced to rely on lawsuits or state attorneys general to fix errors. Read the full story.