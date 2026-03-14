Ranking the World's Deadliest Animals

Mosquitoes are the easy No. 1
Posted Mar 14, 2026 12:59 PM CDT
Ranking the World's Deadliest Animals
Mosquitoes kill an estimated 760,000 people annually, mostly from malaria.   (Getty/tonaquatic)

The world's deadliest animal is also one of the smallest. Our World in Data ranks the mosquito as easy No. 1, responsible for an estimated 760,000 deaths worldwide in 2023. The vast majority of those deaths were from malaria. The site notes that the totals in its ranking are estimates, but that it's confident in the relative order of the ranking:

  1. Mosquitoes, 760,000
  2. Snakes, 100,000
  3. Dogs, 40,000
  4. Freshwater snails, 14,000
  5. Kissing bugs, 8,000
  6. Sandflies, 5,000
  7. Roundworms, 4,000
  8. Scorpions, 3,000
  9. Tapeworms 2,000
  10. Tsetse flies, 1,500

The only other animal to hit 1,000 is the elephant, with lesser numbers chalked up by bees, wasps, and hornets; big cats; crocodiles; jellyfish; hippos; spiders; bears; sharks; and wolves. See the full ranking and methodology.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X