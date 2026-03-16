It May Soon Be Cheaper to Live in Atlanta Than Outside It

The longtime Atlanta housing hack—drive farther, pay less—may be about to disappear. New data show homes in the region's far-flung exurbs are now selling for a median $380,962, just about $4,000 under prices in the city core and its suburbs. That discount was roughly $51,000 in mid-2021, per a Wall Street Journal analysis of Redfin data. If the current trajectory holds, Atlanta will later this year become the only major US metro where fringe-area homes are pricier than those closer to the city, per the Journal. This was formerly the case in Houston, though the trend has reversed in recent years.

An exurb is defined by the Brookings Institution as a low-density, rapidly-growing residential area on the fringes of a metropolitan area and its suburbs, where at least 20% of workers commute to the city core. Across the nine largest metros with exurbs, buyers still see an average $85,000 markdown. The shift in Atlanta is being driven by rapid growth and jobs moving to the edges. While Fulton County grew about 4% from 2019 to 2024, Jackson County, an exurb roughly 60 miles out, jumped 25%, aided by a battery plant that added more than 2,500 jobs, per the Journal.

Other big employers and amenities, from a planned Rivian factory to resort-style developments, are turning exurbs into self-contained hubs, assisted by the rise of remote work and the promise of larger lots. Jackson County is now growing at 6.4% per year, with nearby Dawson County growing even faster at 6.4%, compared to just 1.6% for Fulton County, per CBS News. That has tightened supply and pushed prices beyond the reach of renters and first-time buyers, some of whom are now looking even farther out—and away from their jobs—to find something they can afford. "It's very discouraging," a 21-year-old resident of Winder tells the Journal.