These Movies Should've Won Best Picture

The Academy Awards are on Sunday, which means we can probably expect the usual debate over whether certain movies deserved to win, as well as perhaps some surprise upsets. Writing for the Washington Post, Dan Zak and Amy Argetsinger don't seem terribly optimistic that the right films will take home statues, noting "the Oscars are usually wrong" and offering their own suggestions for the "real best pictures" that should've won the award show's biggest prize over the past half-century or so. Some of their picks match up with the actual winners, but many don't, with the writers often opting for high-action popcorn movies over loftier or more artsy entries. Here, 10 movies they think should've won:



1975: Jaws (real winner: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest)

Jaws (real winner: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest) 1979: Apocalypse Now (real winner: Kramer vs. Kramer)

Apocalypse Now (real winner: Kramer vs. Kramer) 1981: Raiders of the Lost Ark (real winner: Chariots of Fire)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (real winner: Chariots of Fire) 1985: Back to the Future (real winner: Out of Africa)

Back to the Future (real winner: Out of Africa) 1990: Goodfellas (real winner: Dances With Wolves)

Goodfellas (real winner: Dances With Wolves) 1994: Pulp Fiction (real winner: Forrest Gump)

Pulp Fiction (real winner: Forrest Gump) 1999: The Sixth Sense (real winner: American Beauty)

The Sixth Sense (real winner: American Beauty) 2003: Lost in Translation (real winner: Lord of the Rings)

Lost in Translation (real winner: Lord of the Rings) 2012: Skyfall (real winner: Argo)

Skyfall (real winner: Argo) 2022: Top Gun: Maverick (real winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once)