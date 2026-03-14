NBA Players' Costly Fouls Are Turned Into Good Works

Luka Doncic's recent $50,000 slap on the wrist from the NBA is doubling as a boost for charity. His fine over a hand gesture implying refs had been paid off will flow into "Fine(d) and Philanthropic," a little-known National Basketball Players Association program that has been quietly turning penalties into matching grants since 2015, per NBC News. Here's how it works: Money collected from fines is split between the league and the union; players can then later request up to $25,000 in matching funds (retirees up to $15,000) to put toward good causes of their choosing.