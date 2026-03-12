Netflix Bets Big on Ben Affleck's AI Startup

Netflix is making one of its biggest bets yet on artificial intelligence, agreeing to buy Ben Affleck's stealth AI moviemaking startup InterPositive in a deal that could reach $600 million, Bloomberg reports. The cash price is lower upfront, with additional payouts tied to performance targets, according to unnamed sources. Netflix announced the deal on March 5 without disclosing financial terms, per Variety . The purchase, among Hollywood's largest AI acquisitions to date, comes after Netflix's failed run at buying Warner Bros. Discovery and signals a push to build in-house tech rather than pursue full-blown studio mergers.

InterPositive's tools let directors tweak what's already been shot—cleaning up stray objects or revising backgrounds—rather than generating new footage from scratch. Affleck, who launched the company with backing from RedBird Capital Partners, stresses the tech trains only on a film's own material and with permission. It offers filmmakers "more choices, more control, and more protection for their vision," says Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria. David Fincher has reportedly used the software on an upcoming Brad Pitt film. Netflix joins Amazon and Disney in racing to weave AI into production, even as writers, actors, and crew members remain wary that such tools could erode jobs or repurpose their work without fair compensation.