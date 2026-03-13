US Weighs Risky Move: Navy Escorts Through Strait

One big unknown in the Iran war is whether the US will begin escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for the world's oil supply. Soon after the conflict began, President Trump said the US Navy would do so if it becomes necessary, notes Axios. With Iran again vowing to keep the straight effectively closed to non-Iranian traffic, the US is preparing for that "high-risk" eventuality, per the Hill. Coverage:

Not ready: Energy Secretary Chris Wright tells CNBC that the Navy is "simply not ready" to begin escorts. "It'll happen relatively soon, but it can't happen now," he said, adding that the end of the month is a possibility. "All of our military assets right now are focused on destroying Iran's offensive capabilities."