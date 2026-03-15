With Pennies Scarce, States Begin to Set Rounding Rules

Months after the last of the United States' 1-cent coins were pressed, some states are beginning to set rounding guidance for cash purchases, per the AP. The move to stop minting the penny last year has led to shortages and struggles to make exact change. One solution is rounding to the nearest nickel, using a practice called symmetrical rounding. If the final price, after taxes, ends in one, two, six, or seven cents, payment in cash rounds down. For example, $1.91 or $1.92 becomes $1.90. If the price ends in three, four, eight, or nine, cash payment rounds up. For $1.98 or $1.99, the consumer pays $2.