Long-Lost Page of Archimedes Manuscript Unearthed

A casual suggestion in a French office just rewrote a chapter of math history. Researcher Victor Gysembergh of France's CNRS says he has identified a long-missing page from the famed Archimedes Palimpsest, hiding in a fine arts museum in the central French city of Blois, reports AFP . The parchment, reused centuries ago as a Christian prayer book, preserves a 10th-century copy of a treatise by the third-century-BC Greek mathematician, whose work underpins modern geometry and physics.

Gysembergh matched the Blois page to early-1900s photos of the palimpsest taken in Constantinople, down to the handwriting, geometric diagrams, and even copying errors; the palimpsest wasn't written by Archimedes himself, but was copied down sometime around AD900. One side of the page contains part of Archimedes' treatise "on the sphere and the cylinder," in which he precisely described a sphere's surface area and volume; the other side bears a later drawing, likely added in the 1900s to boost the page's market value.

The palimpsest—auctioned in 1998 to an anonymous buyer rumored (but not confirmed) to be Jeff Bezos—was known to be missing three of its 177 pages. The find, detailed in the German Journal of Papyrology and Epigraphy, raises hopes that the final two missing pages might also resurface, with high-tech imaging now planned to tease out every last line of Archimedes' text. A CNRS release notes that the rest of the palimpsest is housed at Baltimore's Walters Art Museum. Scientific American adds that it's not clear if this newly unearthed page will also now find a home at that museum.