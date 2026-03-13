The 'Holy Grail' for Doctor Who Fans Has Been Found

A box in a late film buff's stash has given Doctor Who fans something they thought they'd never get: two "lost" episodes not seen since the mid-1960s. The black-and-white installments—"The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet," from 1965's 12-part "The Daleks' Master Plan" serial—feature the original Doctor Who, William Hartnell, and his companion Steven Taylor, played by Peter Purves, facing a scheme by the Daleks and human collaborator Mavic Chen to dominate Earth, per the BBC .

The story was never sold abroad and was later wiped by the UK broadcaster, leaving more than half of the serial missing and making it one of the show's most sought-after gaps. The newly recovered reels are early copies made by technicians for review purposes before overseas sales that, instead of being junked, ended up in a private collection. The Leicester-based charity Film Is Fabulous! found the episodes among thousands of reels donated from the unnamed collector's estate—mostly home movies and videos about trains and canals, many in poor condition.

"These are gems in what was an eclectic and ramshackle collection," says Justin Smith, a professor of cinema and TV history and chair of the charity's trustees, who said "a debt of gratitude" was owed to the late owner. The intervening episode, "Day of Armageddon," surfaced in 2004, meaning the first three parts of the serial have been tracked down. Purves, now 87, was coaxed to Leicester's Phoenix Cinema on the pretext of doing interviews about 1960s TV and instead surprised with a big-screen showing of the rediscovered episodes.

"My flabber has never been so gasted," he says, adding he's not positive he saw the episodes the first time around and joking he'd "never forgiven the BBC for losing" them. Doctor Who historian Toby Hadoke, who orchestrated the reveal to Purves, called the finds "the holy grail" for fans. Restored versions of the two episodes will hit the BBC's on-demand iPlayer service this Easter, alongside a special London screening the day before, on April 4, with Purves as a guest of honor. The AP notes that close to 100 episodes of the hit sci-fi series remain MIA. The last set of missing episodes was tracked down in October 2013 in Nigeria, per Gizmodo.