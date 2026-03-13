Family Guy Is Getting Another Spinoff

Stewie Griffin is graduating to his own cartoon. Fox has ordered a standalone series built around the Family Guy toddler, with two seasons of Stewie-focused adventures slated to debut in the 2027-28 TV season. The show, titled simply Stewie, will air on Fox and hit Hulu the following day, the network confirmed to USA Today . The premise: after being kicked out of his old preschool, Stewie lands in a bargain-basement classroom populated by unfamiliar kids and a 75-year-old turtle with opinions on everything.

"Stewie's miserable, the other kids are miserable and even the turtle is miserable, until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure," the series' logline states. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane will again voice Stewie and serve as executive producer. "I'd like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I'm excited to start pretending I'm collaborating closely with them on the show," he quipped in a statement. Sources tell Deadline that while characters from Family Guy, now in its 24th season, might appear in the spinoff, it takes place in its own world and won't affect the Stewie in the main show.

Deadline notes that the character has evolved since Family Guy first aired in 1999, with his "priorities shifting from his sole focus on killing his mom Lois and achieving world domination" to his friendship with Brian, the talking family dog, as well as "creating more complex scientific inventions, including multiverse-traversing devices." Stewie is the second Family Guy offshoot after The Cleveland Show, which aired from 2009 to 2013. It joins a busy MacFarlane slate that includes American Dad!, also in its 24th season, and an in-the-works animated Ted project.