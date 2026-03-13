Tourist Filmed Missile Strike in Dubai, Then Got Charged

A tourist's video habit has landed him in serious trouble in Dubai. The Guardian reports that a 60-year-old visitor from London is among 20 people charged in the United Arab Emirates under cybercrime laws after authorities found a video of an Iranian missile strike against Dubai on his phone, according to the legal advocacy group Detained in Dubai. Officials say the charged individuals used online tools to spread false news or provocative content that could unsettle public order, a violation that can bring up to two years in prison, hefty fines, and deportation for foreigners.

Detained in Dubai's Radha Stirling says the man deleted the clip when questioned but was charged anyway, and she warns that the law can apply not only to original posters but to anyone who reposts or even comments on widely circulating footage. The case highlights a tension in a city that markets itself as an influencer hub yet enforces strict rules on content related to security and conflict—rules tightened across the region as Iran, Gulf monarchies, and Israel restrict images of missile and drone strikes and their locations.

"People understandably assume that if something is already widely shared or published by media outlets, it must be acceptable to comment on or repost it," Stirling says in a release. "In the UAE, that assumption can be extremely dangerous." The British Embassy in the UAE is now warning its citizens to refrain from pulling out their cellphones or sharing certain images tied to the conflict, reports the BBC. "British nationals are subject to UAE laws, violations may lead to fines, imprisonment, or deportation," the embassy cautioned on X.