CentCom: All Aboard US Plane That Crashed in Iraq Are Dead

All six crew members of a KC-135 refueling aircraft supporting operations against Iran are dead, the US military said Friday, after their plane crashed in western Iraq . The US Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said the crash followed an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in "friendly airspace," and that the other plane landed safely in Israel. The tanker is the fourth publicly acknowledged US aircraft to crash during the war against Iran, reports the AP .

CentCom said the circumstances of the crash are under investigation but that the loss of the aircraft was "not due to hostile or friendly fire." A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the developing situation, said the other plane involved was also a KC-135. The crash came after three US F-15E fighter jets were mistakenly downed last week by friendly Kuwaiti fire. Refueling tankers could play an increasingly important role if the Iran war drags on, as US aircraft may need to fly longer missions to pursue Iranian forces retreating deeper into the country.