Autism Therapy Providers Are Raking It in From Medicaid

Taxpayer-funded autism therapy has quietly become one of Medicaid's richest growth markets, and one of its biggest headaches. The Wall Street Journal reports that direct Medicaid payments for applied behavior analysis, or ABA, more than tripled, to $2.2 billion, between 2019 and 2023, even as federal auditors are flagging pervasive billing errors and states are scrambling to rein it all in. In Indiana, one rapidly growing provider, Piece by Piece Autism Centers, collected $29 million in 2023 to treat just 84 children—about $340,000 per patient—with hourly reimbursements that at times soared to $640, and for therapy sometimes delivered by workers with only a high school diploma. The Journal links that surge to weak oversight, loose rules, and a rush of entrepreneurs and private equity into a field where there are few clear standards on the type of care that children actually need.