Europeans Rip US Move Easing Russian Oil Sanctions

European leaders have delivered a sharp rebuke to the Trump administration over its move to loosen the grip on Russian oil in an attempt to slow the rapid rise in energy prices. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday that the US decision to temporarily relax sanctions and let stranded Russian oil cargoes move was "wrong," arguing there's a "price problem, but not a supply problem." He said the shift blindsided G7 partners, who had urged the US earlier this week not to ease pressure on Moscow while its invasion of Ukraine continues, Politico Europe reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the US move "not very logical," warning it will channel fresh cash to the Russian government and fuel more drone attacks in the Middle East. "Russia will get money for its war machine," he said, adding that drones built in Russia were being used to unsettle the region. "This easing alone by the United States could provide Russia with about $10 billion for the war," Zelensky said, per the Los Angeles Times. "This certainly does not help peace." French President Emmanuel Macron agreed that higher energy prices should not trigger a rollback of sanctions, saying, "Prices are spiking, but that doesn't mean we should review our sanctions policies against Russia."