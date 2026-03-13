'Sorry, Brandon:' Victim in ODU Shooting Identified

Thursday's shooting inside an Old Dominion University ROTC classroom killed the program's department chair—an Army officer who had spent two decades in uniform and in the classroom. Authorities identified him as Lt. Col. Brandon A. Shah, 42, a professor of military science, reports NBC News and the AP . Shah attended ODU as an ROTC student himself, then returned to help lead the program in 2022. He had been recognized last year for boosting ROTC enrollment by nearly half. Before that, he served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Shah leaves behind a spouse and child.

"Sorry, Brandon. The world needs more love," said friend Eddie Flack on Friday, crying as he poured out a bottle of Wild Turkey on a campus lawn in Norfolk, Virginia. "We need to spread more love and not this hatred." The FBI has identified the shooter as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former Army National Guard member who pleaded guilty a decade ago to attempting to aid the Islamic State extremist group. Two other Army personnel were injured in the shooting, one of whom has been released from the hospital. The other has been upgraded to fair condition. ROTC students in the classroom are credited with subduing the shooter.