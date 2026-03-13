Governor: 'It Was Hate, Plain and Simple'

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer condemned Thursday's synagogue attack in suburban Detroit with in blunt, succinct language on Friday: "Yesterday's attack was antisemitism—it was hate, plain and simple," she said at a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield, about a mile from Temple Israel, reports the Detroit News . "We will fight this ancient and rampant evil. We will stand together as we do it and we will call it out." In the attack, a man identified as 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali plowed his vehicle into the synagogue and exchanged fire with security guards.

Ghazali was killed, and one guard was injured after being struck by the vehicle. On Friday, Whitmer praised the temple's security staff for stopping the assailant before he could reach 104 preschoolers inside. "If they had not all done their jobs almost perfectly, we would be talking about an immense tragedy here today with children gone," she said. "This could have been much, much worse." Several first responders were treated for smoke inhalation from the fire that broke out inside the building, per the New York Times.

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Ghazali was a naturalized citizen from Lebanon who came to the US in 2011, reports the AP. Last week, an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon killed two of his brothers, along with a niece and nephew, according to a local official in Mashgharah.